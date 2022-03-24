Haryana CM Khattar asks top police officers to mend their ways, curb corruption or face consequences

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar warned top police officers of the state, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, about increasing cases of corruption.

In a two-hour-long meeting with the police officers at the Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh on Thursday, Khattar said that he will be monitoring their conduct and performance closely.

“Short of naming any particular officer, the CM told the officers that there were a few of them whose conduct was not at par. He told them them he had specific reports. He said that there were questions about conduct of certain officers. Although he did not name anybody, but it was kind of a stern warning that there will be consequences if they do not mend their ways. At the same time, he also encouraged officers to keep up the good work”, a senior officer who attended the meeting told The Indian Express.

The meeting that was originally convened to review the implementation of government’s various public-welfare schemes, was majorly focused on how to curtail corruption in government setup.

“The CM told the officers that corruption was eating away credibility of the government. He said that we have to tackle the menace. Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have to lead from the front. He also told the officers that they should not think that they have passed one examination [UPSC] and got into the services and they can get away by doing anything. He said that the government has to pass the examination every five years and that the officers, who would not mend their ways and whose conduct shall be found questionable, will be held accountable”, another senior officer told The Indian Express.

In the meeting, Khattar also announced that a high-power-committee against corruption shall be headed by the chief secretary. Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Director General of Police (CID), Director (State Vigilance Bureau), Director General of Police and an officer from the CM’s office shall be this committee’s members. The committee, besides identifying the departments where red-tapism or procedural flaws lead to possibilities of corruption, shall also be suggesting the structural framework changes to the state government to plug the loopholes in the system that leads to corrupt practices.

To deal with cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, Khattar announced, there will be district level vigilance committees headed by the ADC rank officers. These committees shall deal with the cases of corruption involving Group B, C and D level officers involving the amount upto Rs. 1 crore. The prosecution sanction for such officers found involved in corrupt practices shall be given by the Divisional Commissioners. Such cases would not be dealt with the state vigilance headquarters, which shall be focusing in catching the “big fish”.

In the meeting, Khattar also hinted at revamping the entire state vigilance machinery. Sources said he also asked the Director General of Police, PK Agrawal to expedite filling up all the vacancies in the vigilance bureau. The DGP was asked if there was a need to increase the positions in vigilance department.

“While speaking his mind to the officers, the chief minister also told them that the officers should also find systematic/ procedural flaws that lead to corrupt practices and bring it to the government’s notice. He told them that the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police are the face of the government among public. They are at the apex of government’s functioning in their respective districts. They should set an example,” another officer who was part of the meeting said.

In the recently concluded budget session of the Haryana Assembly, the opposition had launched a scathing attack on the coalition BJP-JJP government highlighting several cases of corruption. The chief minister had assured the House that the state government would leave no stone unturned to curb corruption in the state and anybody found involved in corrupt practices shall be dealt with strictly.

After giving a talk to the officers for nearly two hours and reviewing implementation of various public-welfare schemes of the state government, Khattar left the meeting and asked chief secretary to continue with the remaining agenda items for the day.