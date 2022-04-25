Haryana CM Khattar announces free Covid booster doses for all aged 18-59

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced free booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for adults aged up to 59. Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi NCR.

“Eligible beneficiaries can get the booster dose, worth Rs 250, free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary. There are about 1.2 crore such beneficiaries falling within the said age group in Haryana and the total cost of about Rs 300 crore will be borne by the state from the Covid relief fund. In view of the surge in Covid cases, I appeal to the people to wear masks and ensure strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, like washing hands frequently,” Khattar said.

He added, “Adhering to Covid guidelines is the biggest tool in the fight against corona and vaccination is the second weapon… So far more than 2.33 crore first doses have been given and 1.88 crore people have been administered both doses of the vaccine in the state. Also, about 3,71,700 booster doses have been administered.”

Participating in the meeting chaired by the Union home secretary, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said, “Haryana, while strictly adhering to guidelines issued by the health ministry related to enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, has once again adopted proactive strategies to effectively combat the new surge in virus spread.”

Apprising the Union home secretary about the Covid-control strategy in the state, Kaushal said, “Haryana is doing several management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management along with proactive information, education and communication activities. Increased testing capacity, especially in containment zones, along with aggressive efforts to reduce the positivity rate is being done.”

Talking specifically about the districts of Gurgaon and Faridabad, where a fresh surge is being witnessed, Kaushal said, “…rampant strategies are being made on declaring micro-containment zones along with increasing per day testing capacity… nine micro containment zones have already been declared in Gurugram. Besides, massive vaccination drives have already begun. As per the official figures, around 72 per cent of the population between the age group of 15 to 18 years have been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccination, while vaccination of one-third of the population covering children in the age group of 12 to 14 has also been done in the state.”