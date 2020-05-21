Haryana: CM Khattar announces financial benefits for students with education loans

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that “these measures taken by the state government shall be in addition to the financial assistance already announced by the union government”. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that “these measures taken by the state government shall be in addition to the financial assistance already announced by the union government”.

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced various financial benefits, especially to students who have taken education loans and poor people who want to take loans to start their business.

“All such students, who have taken education loans, who are going to complete their education this year or have earlier taken loan from banks to begin their business but have not yet been able to begin it and have not begun repaying their loan’s principal amount – have to pay interest on their loans. Three month interest for these loans shall be paid by the Haryana government. Approximately, 36,000 students will benefit and Rs 40 crore worth benefit shall be extended to them by the state government,” Khattar announced.

“In Mudra loans announced by PM, upto Rs 50,000 loan amount under Shishu loan shall be provided through banks and no collateral shall be taken for it. Haryana government shall get around 5 lakh people this loan of Rs 50,000, through banks. While the Centre has announced a two per cent waiver of interest on this loan, Haryana government will also give an additional two per cent waiver of interest on this loan. With this, people will get a total four per cent interest waiver on the interest in this loan,” he added.

For poor people wanting to start small business

He further said, “For poor people who want to begin small business banks have a DRI plan – Differential Rate of Interest. In this, they get a loan of Rs 15,000 at the interest rate of four per cent. Out of this four per cent interest also, Haryana will pay two per cent and shall facilitate nearly 3 lakh people to get this loan through banks.”

The chief minister added that the state government will also ensure a better relationship between banks and people. “Banks have an important role to play in restarting the business. For taking loans, it is seen that people sometimes have to face many difficulties. The government has extensively used e-governance to help people in the last three months. We will now use this e-governance to link people with banks for which we are going to launch a web portal. Whatever assistance we require from the banks under any scheme, we shall be able to get through this portal. Other schemes that will be launched in the coming days shall also be linked with this portal. Government will ensure that benefits reach people under whichever scheme they have sought help.”

Talking about the Covid situation in Haryana, Khattar said, “I reiterate that be it economic activity or fighting Covid pandemic, Haryana is far better placed than neighbouring states of Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” Khattar said.

Till Wednesday evening, Haryana had got 993 cases including 29 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, 648 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals (including 21 in last 24 hours). The state’s recovery rate has also reached 65.26 per cent, while the tests per million reached 3,367, Wednesday evening.

“The Covid case doubling rate in Haryana has also reached 16 days, which is not only more than the national average but is also rare in many places. Till Wednesday evening, there are 331 active case, while 14 people have lost their lives,” Khattar said.

