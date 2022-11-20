Haryana CM inaugurates Saras Mela in Kurukshetra

The International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022 took off to a grand start on Saturday after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated Saras Mela in Kurukshetra.

Addressing devotees, Khattar said that “it was a historic occasion for entire Haryana and the people who have come here to attend this grand festival. Never before has such a wonderful and grand opening of the Saras Mela taken place”.

He later met the artists and craftsmen amid a wonderful confluence of dhol-nagadas. He congratulated and extended best wishes to the people involved in the organising of this event. Thereafter, Khattar offered flowers on the replica of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita placed there and inaugurated the IGM-2022 by lighting the traditional lamp.

“It is expected that in the post-Covid-19 times, devotees will be reaching in large numbers. More than 600 shops have been set up displaying creativity of 250 artisans, members of more than 100 self-help groups and others. This time a separate stall has been set up for the handicraft makers of Haryana, which has become a centre of attraction for foreign tourists. Such initiatives provide employment to the local people along with giving a golden opportunity for the tourists to become familiar with Haryana’s culture. Foreign tourists from 25 countries are expected to visit the IGM-2022,” Khattar said.