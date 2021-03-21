Haryana CM goes on inauguration spree, dedicates projects worth Rs 1,411-cr to public

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday went on an inauguration spree and dedicated various development projects worth Rs 1,411 crore to the people of the state.

The projects were related to education, health, sports, strengthening road connectivity, water and power.

During a state-level programme held through video conferencing from Chandigarh Sunday Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of as many as 163 projects in 22 districts. This includes inauguration of 80 projects worth Rs 475 crore and laying foundation stones of 83 projects worth Rs 935 crore. The government said, “The chief minister has restated his belief of ensuring equitable development of the state, thereby taking Haryana swiftly on the development track.”

The chief minister dedicated three projects worth Rs 332.34 crore to the people of Jhajjar district. Out of these, he inaugurated two projects worth Rs 27 crore and laid the foundation stone of one project amounting to Rs 305.34 crore. The list of inaugurated projects include construction of an RoB on crossing of Jhajjar-Kosli road (state highway-22) and a community centre for Killa Mohalla of Bahadurgarh town. He also laid the foundation stone of concrete lining of Jawaharlal Nehru canal feeder.

As many as 33 developmental projects worth Rs 145.73 crore were dedicated to the people of Jind district. Out of these, Khattar inaugurated nine projects worth Rs 27.82 crore and laid foundation stones of 24 other projects, amounting to Rs 117.91 crore. The CM dedicated five projects worth Rs 72.72 to the people of Gurugram district. Out of these, he inaugurated three projects worth Rs 18.13 crore and laid foundation stones of two projects amounting to Rs 54.59 crore

Among 18 developmental projects “dedicated to the people of Rohtak district”, Khattar inaugurated eight projects worth Rs 24.12 crore and laid foundation stones of 10 other projects amounting to Rs 107.89 crore. As many as 15 developmental projects worth Rs 52.59 crore were dedicated to the people of Fatehabad district. Out of these, Khattar inaugurated ten projects worth Rs 27.53 crore and laid foundation stones of five other projects amounting to Rs 25.06 crore.

Similarly, among 11 developmental projects dedicated to the people of Sirsa district, the CM inaugurated six projects worth Rs 22.25 crore and laid foundation stones of five other projects amounting to Rs 19.71 crore. He inaugurated as many as 10 developmental projects worth Rs 16.55 crore for Nuh district while foundation stones of as many as six developmental projects worth Rs 9.88 crore were laid by CM for Bhiwani district.

Eight developmental projects were dedicated to the people of Rewari district with the CM inaugurating four worth Rs 87.12 crore and laying foundation stones of four other projects amounting to Rs 30.30 crore. For the people of Sonipat district, Khattar inaugurated three projects worth Rs 4.70 crore and laid foundation stones of four other projects amounting to Rs 42.88 crore. Similarly, as many as six developmental projects worth Rs 25.53 crore were dedicated to the people of Charkhi Dadri district.

For the people of his home district, Karnal, the CM dedicated five projects worth Rs 15.72 crore while as many as six developmental projects worth Rs 20.84 crore were dedicated to the people of Kaithal district.

Kurkshetra got six projects worth Rs 43.02 crore while foundation stones of as many as five developmental projects worth Rs. 88.42 crore were laid by the chief minister for Palwal district. As many as six developmental projects worth Rs 43.02 crore were dedicated to the people of Kurukshetra district. Panipat got seven projects worth Rs 59.86 crore while Hisar got five projects worth Rs 87.71 crore. Panchkula and Yamunanagar got two projects worth Rs 42.41 crore while the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of three projects worth Rs 59.19 crore for Mahendragarh, Ambala and Faridabad districts.