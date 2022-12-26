Haryana CM gives away 22 Good Governance awards to depts

Marking the celebrations of Good Governance Day, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gave 22 Good Governance awards to various departments/ government’s initiatives for playing an instrumental role in turning the dream of ‘Digital Haryana’ into a reality.

The CM felicitated 118 officers and employees for simplifying work through digital medium during government service in various departments. These include ‘State Level Awards’ and ‘State Flagship Scheme Awards’ for Good Governance. The awardees were honoured during a state-level programme held on Sunday in Panchkula for bringing in digital reforms in their respective departments and for making the delivery of citizen-centric services to the people in a time-bound and hassle-free manner.

Talking about Good Governance, the CM said, “It is SMART – Simple, Moral, Accountable Responsible, and Transparent – and officers are expected to work with dedication to ensure that paperless and faceless delivery of citizen-centric services to the public. I do not limit good governance to just words and slogans, rather I would like to define it as a year-long journey aimed toward the uplift of those at the bottom.”

The list of awardees include – Parivar Pehchan Patra; E-Fasal Kshatipurti; Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL); Auto Appeal System; E-Adhigam; CHIRAYU Haryana; Mobile Medical Units; Dismantling of Pan-India Cybercrime gangs; NIPUN Haryana Mission; Prudent Financial Management (E-Auction); Crop Cluster Development Programme; Crop Residue Management; Amrit Sarovar Mission and Restoration of Ponds; Ranney Well Scheme; Work Integrated Dual-Education Model; Preventive detention of hard-core drug smugglers in Haryana under PITNDPS Act; Digital Media Information (Disseminating information on Government Schemes and curbing fake news; Anaemia Elimination Week; Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) Module; Decongestion of HUDA City Centre, Gurugram.