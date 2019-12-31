Haryana: CM Flying Squad raids RTAs, finds only 47 per cent staff at work at 10 am

Haryana CID chief Anil Kumar Rao Haryana CID chief Anil Kumar Rao

The Chief Minister Flying Squad Monday conducted surprise checking at the offices of RTAs (regional transport authority) across the state and found alleged “irregularities” at several places.

Haryana CID chief Anil Kumar Rao, who supervised the checking, said that a detailed report will be submitted to the government in this regard.

Rao said that the exercise was conducted to know about the problems being faced by the people and how these can be removed. “The government offices open at 9 am in the state, but at 10 am, as many as 47 per cent employees were present in the offices of RTAs. Many of them did not turn up at the offices concerned even later,” said Rao, Additional Director General of Police (CID). At some places, the flying squad team opened RTA offices, said an official associated with the checking.

“At one place, when the RTA staff reached the office, the flying squad staff was already present there and the TV set installed in the office was flashing news regarding the surprise checking. At another office, an empty bottle of liquor was found. At the RTA office in Sonipat, cash was found but the receipts had not been issued for the same,” said the official.

During the exercise, the flying squad team also checked private buses playing on the state roads. “Out of 100 buses, 60 were found playing in unauthorised way,” said Rao.

During the checking, the flying squad was also informed about the presence of middle men in front of the offices of RTAs who claim that they can get official work done.

