Haryana CM does not apply his mind to any work: BJP MP

BJP Lok Sabha member Arvind Sharma, who had defeated Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak in the 2019 parliamentary polls, said on Sunday that Haryana needs a Chief Minister from the Brahmin community. He also called Manohar Lal Khattar a Chief Minister who “doesn’t do any work by applying his own mind”.

While addressing a function held by Brahmin community members in Pahrawar village of Rohtak, four-time MP Arvind Sharma said: “Fifty-six years back when Haryana was formed in 1966, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma was the first CM of the state. But for how many months did he remain? – six months. Mhare saade char sal kab dyoge bhai (When will the remaining 4.5 years of Chief Ministership be given)? I will speak to Modi ji and Amit Shah ji…There was a time when there were Brahmin CMs in ten states out of 20-22 states.”

The event was called to restore a piece of the land for the Brahmin community.

The event was also broadcast from Jaihind’s Facebook account. Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats, JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam and independent MLA Balraj Kundu also participated in the event.

Sharma announced plans to organise a community programme in August-September with a target of attendance of two lakh. While talking about the post of CM in 2024, he said: “Aabki bar bhai sauda chhodna nahi hai (we won’t miss the opportunity this time).”