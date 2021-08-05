Haryana CM announces Rs 4 crore for Ravi Dahiya, Rs 2.5 crore each for Surender Kumar and Sumit Walmiki

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday announced a cash award of Rs 4 crore for Tokyo Olympics-2020 silver medal winner Ravi Dahiya and Rs 2.5 crore each to Surender Kumar and Sumit Walmiki who were a part of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal. All three players will also be awarded lands at concessional rates.

While the state government will offer a Class-I government job to Ravi Dahiya, Class-II government jobs shall be offered to the two hockey players.

The announcements were made by the chief minister after the cabinet meeting chaired by him was concluded. Besides the awards, Khattar also announced that a world-class indoor wrestling stadium shall be constructed at Ravi Dahiya’s native village Nahari in the Sonipat district of Haryana.

The council of ministers took several other decisions in the meeting, held Thursday. Teacher transfer policy was amended while the approval was granted for creation of a new Human Resources department under the Chief Secretary to ensure standards and norms for recruitment, regulation of service conditions, posting/transfers, deputation etc.

The Cabinet also approved various amendments to ensure equitable, demand-based deployment of teachers/school heads, in a fair and transparent manner to protect the academic interest of students.

“Persons having vision and locomotor disabilities ranging from 31% to 50% will be given 10 marks, and those with disabilities above 50% and up to 75% will be given 20 marks. Disability percentage of vision loss or locomotor disability for any reason has been reduced from 100% to more than 75%. Besides this, now any teacher willing to participate in a transfer drive can participate if he/she desires so, irrespective of his/her stay in the current zone/school. This change will also be applicable to respective clauses of transfer policy for clerks, assistants and lab attendants,” a government spokesperson said.



The spokesperson added, “Now, guest teachers working in various schools across the state will be included in the online transfer drive. Furthermore, as per the amendment made under involuntary deemed vacancy, a post occupied by a guest/adhoc teacher has also been included along with existing provisions.”

The Cabinet also approved creation of a new department — Human Resources Department under Chief Secretary with a view to ensure standards and norms are adhered to. The scope of the department will be to regulate service conditions of all government posts, HRMS, HPSC/HSSC, policy regarding CET, training policies, training of state-level government employees, training institutions, policy regarding temporary and contractual services, online transfer policies, ex-gratia policy, service rules, policy for the maintenance of the integrity of the public services and eradication of corruption and weeding out of employees on grounds of inefficiency and corruption and restructuring of departments from time to time.

In order to ensure that the existing infrastructural projects are completed and do not suffer and to protect public interest, the Cabinet also approved amendments in Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The cabinet also approved SoPs formulated to ensure successful implementation of Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana and sanctioned an amount of Rs 270.84 crore to the 8,77,538 families.

Other important decisions

Remission of stamp duty

The Cabinet approved that only a nominal duty at the rate of Rs 5,000 per deed of registration will be chargeable, in respect of instrument of exchange of agriculture that is cultivated land, comprising Barani, Sailab, Abi, Nahri and Chahi lands, subject to the condition that the exchange of agricultural land should be in the same revenue estate.

Motor vehicles Rules amendment approved

Cabinet granted approval for amendment in Rule 67-A of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 revising the age of operation of various types of transport vehicles under different permits in the state, in line with a Supreme Court order.

“As per the said order, the operation of diesel and petrol driven vehicles which have attained the age of 10 years and 15 years respectively has been prohibited in the National Capital Region. Further, with the introduction of clean fuel technologies like electric vehicles, LNG, CNG etc, a need was felt to amend the rules to provide for enhanced age for such vehicles in order to give impetus to their faster adoption and thereby protect the environment,” the spokesperson said.

“This amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules will also remove an anomaly by fixing the age of stage carriage buses at par with private service vehicles and education institutional vehicles. This has been a long pending demand of the stage carriage permit holders and will augment the transport services being provided by Haryana Roadways as well as private operators, in addition to bringing savings to the public exchequer. The age of vehicles with tourist permits remains unchanged in line with Rule 82 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989,” the spokesperson added.