scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Haryana CM announces Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana

Khattar announced Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the renovation and construction of Saini Senior Secondary School where the function was held

Manohar Lal Khattar said that an educational institution in Hisar will be named after social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, as demanded by the Saini community. (File)

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday announced a ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana’ to provide houses to the needy on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“A survey is being done. Houses will be provided to those eligible beneficiaries who do not have one”, Khattar said.

He made the announcement while addressing virtually a function to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shoor Saini in Hisar. Khattar was scheduled to address the person in function but could not proceed to Hisar owing to dense fog and poor visibility.

He announced Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the renovation and construction of Saini Senior Secondary School where the function was held. He also announced Rs 11 lakh each on behalf of Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr. Kamal Gupta and deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
More from Chandigarh

The CM said that an educational institution in Hisar will be named after social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, as demanded by the Saini community. Khattar said that the Haryana government has launched Chirayu Haryana Yojana on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat for poor families. Under this, 28.89 lakh poor families will get free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh every year. ENS

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:12:02 am
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Argentina forced to abandon open bus celebration, More than 25m watched World Cup final in US, Ten Hag fears WC has set Man United back

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close