Haryana CM announces Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday announced a ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana’ to provide houses to the needy on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“A survey is being done. Houses will be provided to those eligible beneficiaries who do not have one”, Khattar said.

He made the announcement while addressing virtually a function to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shoor Saini in Hisar. Khattar was scheduled to address the person in function but could not proceed to Hisar owing to dense fog and poor visibility.

He announced Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the renovation and construction of Saini Senior Secondary School where the function was held. He also announced Rs 11 lakh each on behalf of Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr. Kamal Gupta and deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

The CM said that an educational institution in Hisar will be named after social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, as demanded by the Saini community. Khattar said that the Haryana government has launched Chirayu Haryana Yojana on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat for poor families. Under this, 28.89 lakh poor families will get free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh every year. ENS