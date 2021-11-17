Haryana CLP meet slams BJP-JJP govt for not doing enough

The Haryana Congress legislature party met Tuesday where issues regarding unemployment, increasing crime rate, and ongoing agitation of farmers were discussed. The meeting, chaired by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also discussed the modalities for holding a party programme – Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh – to be held in Jind on November 18.

Later, addressing the press conference, Hooda accused the BJP-JJP alliance government in state of destroying “jobs, business, forests, mountains, rivers, canals, MSP, agriculture, education, health, law and order, peace, security, brotherhood and institutions”.

“The coalition government in Haryana is also playing with the autonomy of universities by interfering in the recruitment process. The government is violating not only UGC guidelines and the rules of the university but also the new education

policy of the Centre. In the last Assembly session, the chief minister had assured the House that the recruitment of government universities would not be done through HSSC-HPSC. Despite this, his government is interfering in the functioning of autonomous institutions,” Hooda said.

He added, “Posts of about 34,000 teachers are lying vacant in government schools and the head master has not been appointed in 50 per cent of the schools”.

On the issue of farmers, Hooda said, “Both BJP and JJP, in their election manifestos, had promised to buy every grain produced by the farmers at MSP, but today neither millet nor paddy farmers have got MSP. Now, farmers are threatening that they will commit suicide. They are already out on the streets in protest. A lot of scams are taking place in the name of procurement. Cheap paddy is being brought from other states while crops of farmers of the state are not being purchased by the government”.

The former CM further said that while, on one hand, the state government is claiming to give 75% reservation to the local youth, on the other, it has reduced the period required for domicile certificate from 15 years to 5 years. “This will harm the youth of Haryana. The unemployment is increasing even in industrial cities such as Faridabad. In addition, government jobs are also being cut,” he alleged.

“In 2014, Haryana had about 4 lakh government employees, which has now come down to just 2 lakh 80 thousand in the last seven years. Earlier there was one employee for 31 people. It now stands at one employee for 95 people. This is the reason why corruption is increasing continuously in every government department,” Hooda alleged.