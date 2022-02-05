Haryana clears Rs 561.11 crore aid to farmers for crop damage

The Haryana government on Friday approved Rs. 561.11 crore as crop-damage compensation to the farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rains, waterlogging and insect attacks, etc. The amount is being distributed to farmers sequentially, the government spokesperson said.

Giving details regarding the compensation, the spokesperson said, “Orders were given to all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to assess the damage caused to cotton, moong, paddy, bajra and sugarcane crops due to heavy rains, waterlogging and insect attacks in the state for ‘Special Giridawari Kharif-2021’. In this regard, the deputy commissioners have sent the crop damage assessment report to the government through the concerned divisional commissioner and after analysing the same, the government has approved Rs. 561.11 crore as compensation.”

Rs 172.32 crore has been approved for Hisar, Rs 127.02 crore for Bhiwani, Rs 95.29 crore for Fatehabad, Rs 72.86 crore for Sirsa, Rs 45.24 crore for Charkhi Dadri, Rs 24.51 crore for Jhajjar Rs 12.26 crore for Sonipat, Rs. 10.45 crore for Rohtak, Rs 58.28 lakh for Palwal, Rs 52.05 lakh for Nuh, Rs 3.78 lakh for Karnal and Rs. 10,000 for Gurgaon.

The spokesperson added that Haryana is the only state to procure 14 crops at MSP. But due to unseasonal rains and other reasons, many times the farmers have to suffer crop damage. “The CM had also announced to increase the crop compensation amount from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000. Along with this, an increase of 25% was also announced in the slab of compensation for less than this amount.