Haryana Class 12 examinations results declared; girls bag top three ranks

As the Haryana School Education Board announced the result of its Class 12 examinations on Wednesday, girl students bagged the top three ranks. Of the total 2.45 lakh students who took the examinations, 2.13 lakh—87.08 per cent—passed them.

Kajal Nehra from Nidana village in Rohtak district stood first by scoring 498 out of 500 marks. Muskaan from Narwana and Sakshi from Pehowa stood second by scoring 496 marks while Shruti from Narnaund and Poonam from Palwal stood third with 495 marks.

Students can check their result on the board’s website from 5pm onwards.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said, “Kajal, who stood first, is a student of KCM Public Senior Secondary School, Nidana (Rohtak). Muskaan is a student of SD Girls College, Narwana (Jind), while Sakshi is a student of Baba Sharwannath Senior Secondary School, Pehowa (Kurukshetra). Similarly, Shruti is a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund (Hisar); and Poonam is a student of Bal Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Palwal”.

“Out of a total 2,45,685 students who took the examination, 2,13,949 passed while 23,604 got compartment. Out of 1,17,228 girls – 1,06,012 passed while 8,693 got compartment. Similarly out of 1,28,457 boys – 1,07,847 passed while 14,911 got compartment. Girls’ pass percentage is 90.51 per cent and boys’ pass percentage is 83.96 per cent,” he further said.

“The pass percentage for government schools was 85.46 per cent while it was 89.72 per cent for private schools. Rural area students’ pass percentage was 87.71 per cent while it was 85.96 per cent for urban area students,” Singh said.

Students have 20 days’ time to approach the board if there is any discrepancy or they need any clarification or re-evaluation, Singh said. “They can seek re-evaluation online,” he said.