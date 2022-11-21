Haryana civil services officer pens novel recalling horrors of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Haryana civil services officer Kamal Preet Gill has written a book named Madam Mohini, bringing back memories of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The 282-page book is published by White Falcon Publishing.

A 2011 batch officer, Gill was born and brought up in Punjab’s Patiala. Before Madam Mohini, her debut fiction, she had earlier written two books of poetry.

“This is an extremely powerful story of a young Punjabi girl from her early childhood to middle age. Circumstances shuffled her around and subjected her to such cruelties that made her feel like a ship without a rudder. After being left alone, she had to fend for herself when both her parents disappeared. The novel tells how she found herself in the eye of the storm during the riots in Delhi in 1984. It also explains her shocked reactions to the incidents and the trauma that followed, her nightmare experiences as domestic help and the involvement of the owner of the house in dubious activities,” Gill said.

“I am sure, the reader will not fail to sympathise with her. With this literal and figurative presentation of the story, I have tried to create a niche for myself. The refreshing and enthralling incidents of the story are wholly absorbing. They give readers chills so often that they will stay hooked on the novel until the end,” she added.

Explaining the reasons for penning the novel, Gill said, “I dipped my toes in the river of fiction to recreate certain traumas, deeply embedded in history which were suffered by many and which caused irreparable damage to the ones who survived.”