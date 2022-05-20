Haryana Civil Secretariat Officers Association’s new executive formed

Deputy secretary, Rakesh Kumar Panwar, and private secretary, Sadan Ahlawat, were on Friday elected as president and senior vice president of Haryana Civil Secretariat (Class 1 and 2) Officers’ Association.

The officers of Haryana New Civil Secretariat (Sector-17), Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Rajya Sainik Board are also part of the association. The new executive has been formed after completion of the tenure of the previous body.

In the new executive body, under-secretary, Charanjeet Kaur and superintendent Dharmender Singh, have also been elected for the post of senior vice president. Under-secretary Jitender Singla and private secretary Kamal Kishor have been elected vice president, while Reeta Rani (secretary) and Satish Sharma (secretary) have been elected as general secretary of the association.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Joint secretary Rashmi Grover will look after the responsibility of the finance secretary in the association. Superintendent, Jagbir Malik and Darshan Kumar, have been assigned to look after the responsibility of office secretary and press secretary of the association. Gurmeet Singh (superintendent) and Sunil (private secretary) have been elected joint secretary, Ajay Kumar (deputy secretary), Jugesh (under-secretary) Sheela Gahlawat (private secretary) have been elected as organising secretary. Vijender Singh Malik and Deepali Malik (both under-secretary), Shakuntala Rana and Mukesh Sharma (both private secretary) and superintendents Anoop Rathee, Pawan Singh, Sanjay Hooda, Ajit Singh and Ramesh Kumar will be special invitee members.