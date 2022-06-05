Haryana civic polls: SEC issues guidelines, fixes expenditure limit

Haryana election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday issued guidelines regarding the conduct of elections to 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities across the state to be held on June 19. He also chaired a meeting of representatives of political parties at Haryana Niwas on Saturday.

“Certain limits have been fixed and the political parties should contest polls within the prescribed limits. On June 19, elections will be held for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities. There are a total 456 wards for the municipal council and of this, 54 are reserved for SC, 36 for SC women and 123 for women. Similarly, there are a total of 432 wards in the municipality, of which 53 are reserved for SC, 37 for SC women and 116 for women. While Saturday was the last date for filing nominations, scrutiny will be held on June 6,” Dhanpat said.

He added that Model Code of Conduct has been imposed and if any political party gets election posters or walls painted etc. during the election, then it must be removed after the election. No publicity material should be put up on government property. No political party or candidate should use their vehicles to bring the voter to the polling booth on the day of polling, Dhanpat said, adding that no candidate or party should seek votes in the name of caste or religion.

Regarding election expenses, he said, “Commission would keep a close watch on the expenditure incurred in the elections. Within 30 days of the end of election, every candidate will have to submit details of his election expenses in the office of the Deputy Commissioner. Candidates failing to do so will be disqualified for the next five years. State Election Commission has also increased the amount of election expenses. The election expenditure limit of the President, Municipal Committee has been fixed at Rs 10.5 lakh, which earlier was Rs 10 lakh. Likewise, the election expenditure limit for the President, Municipal Council has been fixed at Rs 16 lakh, which earlier was Rs15 lakh. The election expenditure limit for Member Municipal Committee has been increased from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. The election expenditure limit for member Municipal Council has been increased from Rs 3.30 lakh to Rs 3.50 lakh.”

Meanwhile, 25 IAS have been appointed as General Election Observers, 21 IPS as Police Election Observers and 21 Excise and Taxation Commissioners as Election Observers to look after election expenses.