Haryana civic polls: Over 14 lakh to cast votes today

A TOTAL of 14,01,454 voters will cast their vote for 136 wards in the upcoming General Elections of Municipal Corporations and Committees Sunday in the districts of Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Kaithal.

Advertising

“Of the total voters, 7,44,468 are male and 6,56,986 are female voters. A total of 1,292 polling stations have been set up, out of which 304 are sensitive and 166 are hyper-sensitive polling stations. The highest number of polling stations (303) have been set up in Yamunanagar district. The maximum number of hyper-sensitive polling stations (71) are in district Rohtak and maximum number of sensitive polling stations (71) are in district Panipat”, a spokesman of Haryana State Election Commission, said.

To ensure fair polling, Haryana police have deployed a strength of 7,016 personnel on poll-duty including 825 lady constables, 3,007 constables, 1,049 head constables,620 non-gazetted police officers, 86 Inspectors and 27 gazetted police officers.

“As many as 3,921 polling officers, 1,292 presiding officers, 146 supervisors, 83 duty magistrates, 781 reserved staff have been deployed for the elections. Election shall be conducted using EVMs for which about 1,685 control units and 2,959 ballot units are to be used”, the spokesman added.

The State Election Commission has also advised all the eligible electors of Municipal Corporations of Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar and Municipal Committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal to carry with them the voter ID or any one of the alternative identity documents for establishing their identity at the polling station, to cast their vote.