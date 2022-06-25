Independents got twice the no. of BJP’s votes in Haryana civic body polls

The BJP might be jubilant by winning in 22 of the 46 municipalities, which went for polls on June 19, but the independent candidates have secured about double of BJP’s vote percentage. BJP’s alliance partner JJP won the election for chiefs of three municipalities, AAP and INLD each one while the independents won 19 municipalities.

Congress did not contest the election on party symbol but its leaders backed independent candidates. BJP and INLD too backed the independent candidates where these parities did not contest on party symbol.

According to the state election commission, of the total 18.39 lakh voters, as many as 12.95 lakh voters had cast their votes in the elections held for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees. As many as 273 independent candidates were in poll fray.

The independent poll observers who analysed the results, said that these 273 independent candidates secured 53 per cent votes by getting 6.87 lakh votes in the elections held for chairperson of 46 municipalities. They added that the BJP secured 3.33 lakh votes in 33 municipalities –where it fought on party symbol–securing 25.77 per cent of total polled votes.

With independents getting a lion share, the Opposition Congress sees a silver lining. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda says, “This is the beginning of BJP’s political downfall. In the civic elections, about 75 per cent of the people of the state have rejected the BJP, three of every four voters in urban areas rejected the BJP government. Never before had the BJP got such less votes in civic polls, about 26% votes is a sign of the BJP government’s dwindling support base.”

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said that the civic elections prove that the party’s base has expanded in the state. He added, “Of the 46 municipalities, the BJP contested for head of 34 municipal bodies on party symbol while party supported candidates fought in four municipalities. The remaining eight municipalities were left for our ally JJP. In 38 municipalities, our municipal body chief candidates secured 47 % of total polled votes there.”

In alliance with BJP, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s JJP had fielded eight candidates who secured 46,318 votes. This is 3.58 per cent of total votes polled for the municipal chiefs in 46 civic bodies. According to Dushyant’s younger brother and JJP leader Digvijay Chautala, the party candidates secured 24.62 per cent of total polled votes (1,88,108) in eight municipal bodies they fought for the municipal chiefs.

AAP had fielded for the municipal chiefs in 45 civic bodies and secured 1.31 lakh votes which is 10.19 per cent of total polled votes in 46 municipalities.

INLD of Om Prakash Chautala contested for 26 municipal chiefs and secured 54,130 votes which is 4.18 per cent of total polled votes in 46 municipalities. NOTA was also polled 9,309 votes which is 0.72 per cent of total votes in 46 municipalities.