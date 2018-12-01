Haryana civic body polls: No final decision on poll symbol yet, says HPCC president Ashok Tanwar

A DAY after Congress announced that it would not contest the civic body elections on party symbol, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Ashok Tanwar Friday claimed that “the issue has yet not been finalised and it’s under consideration of the party high command.”

Tanwar also announced that he would soon meeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary P C Chacko over the issue. “The views of those people who had struggled at the ground level are being ascertained… these workers have expressed the view that these elections should be contested on the party symbol, so that BJP and its B team INLD is silenced,” said Tanwar in a press release today. The development has once again exposed factionalism in Haryana Congress.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has not been in favour of contesting civic body polls on party symbol while Tanwar has been insisting to contest the polls on party symbol.

Congress’ top leaders from Haryana including Hooda, Tanwar, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja met in New Delhi on Thursday. Chacko was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Chacko had told mediapersons that “we have collectively decided.not to contest the election on party symbol”. Confirming the move, Kiran Choudhry had stated that “the party has decided to continue with it’s 50 year-old tradition of not contesting the civic body election on party symbol”.

However, Tanwar on Thursday had also told the media in Delhi that “everybody knows my stand” over the issue but Chacko has told (the media) about our “unanimous” decision.

On Friday, Tanwar said in Sonipat that no final decision has been taken over the issue adding “there is a Congress wave in the state and the people of Haryana are determined to bring a change”. “The aim of the Congres is to end the misrule of the BJP and to rebuild Haryana as a progressed state,” he said.