Haryana civic body polls: Dumped by BJP, JJP names 8 candidates

After being dumped by ruling alliance partner BJP that decided to go solo in the upcoming civic body polls in Haryana, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) announced eight candidates Tuesday and said that it would be announcing the remaining candidates soon.

Addressing mediapersons here, JJP’s national convener Ajay Chautala said, “We have announced eight candidates who shall be contesting for the posts of chairman in various municipal committees and councils. The candidates were finalised after holding discussions with the senior leaders of the party. Our candidates finalised so far include Anil Sharma (Uchana), Vinod Pal (Gharaunda), Rekha Rani (Cheeka), Gulshan (Shahbad), while Rajni Arora shall be contesting from (Jind), Kavita Rathi (Bahadurgarh), Kamlesh Saini (Narnaul) and Shama Maan (Bhiwani).

Replying to the queries of contesting municipal body polls separately despite being in alliance with BJP, Chautala said, “We are fulfilling our role in the alliance with full honesty. In democratic set up, all political parties have the freedom of taking decisions for their respective bright futures. Although, the opposition had been saying that our alliance would not even last for more than 15 days, but I would like to say that our alliance will carry on for full five year tenure of the coalition government”.

“We have asked all our party office bearers to stay in their limits and seek votes for our respective candidates”, Chautala added.