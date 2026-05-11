Haryana civic body polls record 54.5% voter turnout; counting on May 13

The announcement of the local body elections, which was to be done in March, was delayed due to certain issues raised in the delimitation process in a few districts, sources revealed. (File/representation)

Haryana witnessed an overall voter turnout of 54.5 per cent in the civic body elections held across the state on Sunday. Polling was conducted peacefully amid tight security arrangements, officials said. Voting was held for the municipal corporations of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, besides municipal councils, municipal committees and several Panchayati Raj Institution posts.

Polling began at 8 am and continued till 6 pm at 817 polling booths set up across the state. According to the Haryana State Election Commission portal, out of 8.73 lakh eligible voters, nearly 4.75 lakh exercised their franchise.

State Election Commissioner Devinder Singh Kalyan said the elections were conducted in a “peaceful, fair and transparent manner,” with elaborate arrangements made to ensure smooth polling and strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.