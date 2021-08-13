Haryana: Rs 6.5-crore cigarette container robbery cracked, one gang member held

The Haryana Police Friday arrested one person and claimed to have cracked the case in which a gang had robbed a container truck carrying cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 crore in Nuh district on August 8. The truck was also recovered.

“The container carrying cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 crore was dispatched from Saharanpur to Ahmedabad. When the vehicle was passing through Taoru area, around two dozen persons, who came in two trucks and two cars, stopped the container, dragged the driver out fled with the container truck. Acting on intelligence and other inputs, a police team nabbed accused Kundan Vishwakarma, a resident of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and recovered the entire consignment from him. Arrested accused has been taken on police remand for further interrogation. Efforts are on to nab other gang members,” a police spokesperson said.