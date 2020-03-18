Haryana: ‘Chinese firms interested in making investment worth crores’

The interest was shown by the investors during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss various investment opportunities in Haryana, at Gurugram late Monday evening. The interest was shown by the investors during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss various investment opportunities in Haryana, at Gurugram late Monday evening.

The Haryana government has claimed leading companies of South Korea and China have evinced keen interest in making investment worth crores of rupees in the field of electric vehicles and information technology sector, which will generate employment opportunities in the state.

Edison Motors India, a leading South Korean company and manufacturer of electric buses and trucks offered to establish its manufacturing plant over 30 acre with an investment of over Rs 500 crore. This will also generate employment opportunities for about 500 to 800 youths. Similarly, the Chinese firm has shown keen interest in establishing the headquarters building in Gurugram with a potential of generating employment opportunities for 600 to 700 youth.

“As a result of various facilities and clearances being provided to the entrepreneurs under one roof in a time bound manner, Haryana has become a favourable destination for the industries to set up their units in the state. In terms of ease of doing business rankings, Haryana is currently at number three in the country and first in northern states,” say government officials.

“The Chinese and Korean investors were highly impressed with the CM’s commitment to garner foreign investment by offering favourable atmosphere to the investors during this current world scenario.”

