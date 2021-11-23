Haryana chief secy Vijai Vardhan retires month-end, Kaushal likely to succeed

Sanjeev Kaushal, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is likely to be named the Haryana chief secretary after Vijai Vardhan retires on November 30, sources in the government said. Vardhan, a 1985-batch officer, was appointed to the top bureaucratic post on September 20 last year, replacing Keshni Anand Arora.

As Vardhan’s tenure comes to an end, the post of chief secretary will go to a 1986-batch IAS officer and Kaushal, who is currently holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) and Financial Commissioner (Revenue), is the front runner.

The other officers from the batch include VS Kundu, PK Das and Alok Nigam. While Kaushal has the maximum service tenure left and will retire on July 31, 2024, Das and Kundu retire on August 31 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Nigam retires with Vardhan on November 30.

Das is currently holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary (Power), while Kundu is posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Employment).

“Generally, the government had been duly following the seniority norms while granting postings to the senior IAS officers. Kaushal is senior most after Vardhan. Also, Kaushal was appointed as Principal Secretary to CM in the first major bureaucratic reshuffle after Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government took charge in Haryana in 2014,” a source said.

Among the seniormost IAS officers, 10, including seven Additional Chief Secretary rank officers, will retire in 2022. Besides Kundu, Nigam, others who are set to retire next year include Devender Singh, Amit Jha, Rajeev Arora, SN Roy, Pardeep Godara, Maheshwar Sharma and RS Verma.

As chief secretary, Vardhan held the charge of general administration, personnel, training, parliamentary affairs, vigilance and administrative reforms department. He was also secretary-in-charge of plan coordination.