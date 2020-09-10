3 weeks before retirement, Haryana chief secy invites applications to appoint RTS Commission head

It is likely that incumbent Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, a 1983-batch IAS officer, will be considered for the post after she retires on September 30. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Barely three weeks before she retires, Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora’s office has issued a notification to fill up the coveted post of Chief Commissioner, Right to Service Commission that was lying vacant since April, 2019. The last Chief Commissioner S C Chaudhary had retired on April 5, 2019.

It is likely that incumbent Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, a 1983-batch IAS officer, will be considered for the post after she retires on September 30. Several retired and serving officers are in the race for the post that comes with perks like official car, staff and the appointee can also retain the government accommodation that he/she had been living in before being appointed as Chief Commissioner.

Against the post of one Chief Commissioner and four Commissioners at the time when the Right to Service Commission was constituted in Haryana in 2014 during Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress regime, the state government had subsequently initiated a move to make it a one-member Commission as it is in other states. However, the move was stalled and the Commission continues to have five posts.

“Right to Service Commission was basically constituted to deal with revision cases for over 350 services notified by various departments of the state government. There is a set time limit and procedure of these services. Anybody who is aggrieved and not satisfied with the service, can first approach first appellate authority, then second appellate authority and then file a revision in RTS commission. Such revision cases are barely a handful in a month. Otherwise, people are sending direct complaints to the Commission which are further forwarded to the concerned departments, action taken reports are sought and in a large number of cases people’s grievances are duly redressed,” a senior Haryana government functionary told The Indian Express.

It was during Hooda’s tenure that S C Chaudhary was appointed as Chief Commissioner, RTS Commission. After he retired from the post of Chief Commissioner, Chaudhary joined the Congress. Four other Commissioners were appointed including a bureaucrat Sarban Singh, then senior Deputy Advocate General Sunil Katyal, Dr Amar Singh and Lt Gen VS Tonk (retd). After Gen V S Tonk retired, another bureaucrat Hardeep Kumar was appointed in his place.

While Sarban Singh, Katyal and Dr Amar Singh have already retired from the Commission after completing their tenures in July last year, Hardeep Kumar is the only Commissioner left in RTS Commission.

“The government has constituted a Search Committee to search for and recommend suitable candidates to the Statutory Committee, constituted under sub-section (1) of Section 13 of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014 for appointment of Chief Commissioner in the Haryana Right to Service Commission. Persons fulfilling the criteria for appointment as Chief Commissioner and interested for appointment to the post, may send their particulars in the proforma appended to these instructions to the office of Deputy Secretary to government of Haryana, Administrative Reforms Department, Room No. 43-A, 7th floor, Haryana Secretariat, Sector 1, Chandigarh within 10 days from the issue of these instructions,” the notification issued by Chief Secretary’s office issued on September 8, reads.

The proforma, however, barely requires name, date of birth, address, number, email address, qualifications, area of eminence, present occupation and achievements/ work experience. The Chief Commissioner will hold office for five years from date on which he/she enters upon office or attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier and shall not be entitled for re-appointment.

