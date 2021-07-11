Haryana Chief Minister to launch Dial 112 – Emergency Response Support System today

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch the Haryana 112- Emergency Response Support System project in Panchkula on July 12. Besides this, the Chief Minister would also flag off as many as 601 Emergency Response Vehicles, equipped with mobile data terminals, from Panchkula.

Khattar is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly built state-of-the-art State Emergency Response Centre (SERC) for the functioning of the Haryana 112 project, which is based on hi-tech geospatial technology providing immediate response to the distress calls received from across the state.

Home Minister Anil Vij, along with many other political and administrative dignitaries, and other senior officers of the Police Department are scheduled to attend the function.