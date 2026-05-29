Haryana Chief Minister Saini announces new Master’s, PhD courses in horticulture sector

The newly introduced courses would help develop skilled professionals and scientific solutions to address modern challenges in horticulture, says Saini. (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday, announced the introduction of Master’s and PhD programmes in the horticulture sector, in a major push to promote innovation and scientific advancement, at Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal.

Saini was addressing the inaugural session of a four-day National Conference organised by the university in collaboration with the Lieutenant Amit Memorial Foundation. The conference is based on the theme — “Strategic Paradigm of Quality Seeds and Planting Material for Horticultural Crops in Amritkaal”.

Saini said, “The newly introduced courses would help develop skilled professionals and scientific solutions to address modern challenges in horticulture, including crop diseases, post-harvest losses and quality management”.