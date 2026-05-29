Haryana Chief Minister Saini announces new Master’s, PhD courses in horticulture sector

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday, announced the introduction of Master’s and PhD programmes in the horticulture sector, in a major push to promote innovation and scientific advancement, at Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal.
Saini was addressing the inaugural session of a four-day National Conference organised by the university in collaboration with the Lieutenant Amit Memorial Foundation. The conference is based on the theme — “Strategic Paradigm of Quality Seeds and Planting Material for Horticultural Crops in Amritkaal”.
Saini said, “The newly introduced courses would help develop skilled professionals and scientific solutions to address modern challenges in horticulture, including crop diseases, post-harvest losses and quality management”.
He also dedicated 14 Horticulture Science Centres to the university and said, “These centres would play an important role in providing farmers with modern technologies, scientific guidance and quality planting material.”
The Chief Minister addressed the gathering and said, “India is the world’s second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables, with annual horticultural production exceeding 360 million tonnes.”
However, he highlighted that the country still suffers major economic losses due to poor post-harvest management, lack of disease-free planting material and quality-related deficiencies.
Therefore, “the future of agriculture lies in diversification and horticulture-based farming models. In changing times, traditional farming alone cannot substantially increase farmers’ income”.
He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 includes self-reliant agriculture, scientific innovation and prosperity for farmers. Quality seeds and planting material can increase agricultural productivity by 15 to 25 per cent… Haryana aims to double the horticulture sector and triple production by 2030. Thirteen Centres of Excellence have already been established in the state for horticulture development. About 1,000 acres across Haryana would be brought under smart horticulture technologies such as protected cultivation, hydroponics, aeroponics, greenhouses, vertical farming and e-pest management… Rural Haat Mandis linked with Farmer-Producer Organisation (FPO) pack houses will also be established. The first Rural Haat Mandi will be inaugurated on December 23, 2026, on the occasion of Kisan Diwas.”
The CM also announced that the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal — meant for registration of horticultural crops — would remain operational throughout the year from 2026-27.
In addition, a Cold Chain Policy has been proposed to improve storage, stabilise prices and boost horticulture exports, he said.
The government is also planning to introduce a Haryana Potato Seed Act for certification of tissue culture-based potato seed production to ensure annual production of around 7.5 lakh quintals of high-quality seed potatoes.
Recognising Haryana’s growing mushroom industry, particularly in Sonipat, Panipat, Ambala, Karnal and Kurukshetra, Saini said “special programmes would be launched to promote mushroom cultivation and value addition”.
The CM also announced the establishment of a Regional Research Centre affiliated with Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Ambala’s Chansoli to further promote horticulture education and research. Calling upon the scientists to develop climate-resilient, disease-resistant and water-efficient crop varieties, Saini said emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, biotechnology and sensor-based systems would also bring revolutionary changes to the sector.
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