Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets relatives of DSP who was killed in Nuh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday visited the residence of late DSP Surender Singh in Sector 4, Kurukshetra. Posted at Tauru in Nuh, DSP Singh was killed on July 19 when a truck he had signalled to stop at Nuh ran over him. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

Expressing condolences, Khattar said that the state government is standing with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and all possible cooperation will be extended to them.

On August 19, the Haryana government had notified a Commission of Inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to assault and death of DSP Singh; to suggest deterrent measures to prevent re-occurrence of such incidents; and to curb illegal mining in that area.