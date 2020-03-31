Haryana Chief Minister hints lockdown may extend beyond April 14

Owing to lockdown, Khattar said, state government has suffered a loss of Rs 3000 crore in March and is expected to lose another Rs 6000 crore in April. Owing to lockdown, Khattar said, state government has suffered a loss of Rs 3000 crore in March and is expected to lose another Rs 6000 crore in April.

The lockdown in Haryana may be extended beyond April 14, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hinted Tuesday while addressing people to apprise them about government’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Haryana has already announced delaying the crop procurement, which will now be done in a staggered manner from April 15 till June 30.

“This time, we have changed the crop procurement timetable – mustard procurement from April 15 and wheat procurement from April 20, which is a few days late as compared to previous years. Still, I request my farmer brothers not to show any haste in bringing their crop to mandis. They should try to store maximum of their harvested crop in their homes or use any other modes of storage available. Because, this difficulty, we hope will end on April 14. But due to some reasons, if it extends for a few more days, then your support is expected. While selling our crop is a necessity, yet our priority is to get rid of coronavirus pandemic. This is our bigger aim,” Khattar said in the televised address, which is likely to be daily affair now.

“While fighting this pandemic, I expect you all too bear it with us. During the lockdown, we have exempted movement of tractors and combine-harvestors, even workshops of these vehicles have been allowed to remain open, movement of farm labour has also been allowed so that all necessary services for the farmers remain functional,” Khattar said, while appealing to all to maintain social distancing.

Owing to lockdown, Khattar said, state government has suffered a loss of Rs 3000 crore in March and is expected to lose another Rs 6000 crore in April.

Earlier in the day, Khattar also chaired a cabinet meeting and reviewed measures being taken to combat COVID-19.

Talking about exodus of migrant labourers, Khattar said, “We have overcome that problem. All those people have agreed to our appeal and are now in safe homes/ relief camps. 467 relief camps have been set up in the state with a capacity of 70,000 people. At present, more than 10,000 people have taken shelter in these camps and they are being provided adequate food and other necessary facilities”.

Speaking on the same issue, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said, “Migrant workers are the backbone of any state. Deputy Commissioner of every district has been given Rs 1 crore specifically to provide food and shelter to migrant labourers/workers so that they do not face any difficulty during the lockdown period”.

“All the Pink, Yellow and Khaki ration card holders families in the state are being provided ration free of cost. This would benefit more than 27 lakh beneficiaries. The ration would be distributed by April 5. Yellow and Pink ration card holders are being given 2 liters mustard oil, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg pulses and 10 kg wheat per member. The Khakhi ration cardholders are being 10 kg wheat per member and 1 kg pulses,” the CM added.

Haryana gets Rs 21 crore in Corona Relief Fund

More than 3000 persons have so far made contribution of about Rs 21 crore in the Corona Relief Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. State Government has also set up a portal covidss.haryana.gov.in for those who want to voluntarily give their services in this hour of need.

