Haryana charts out 15-point strategy to reduce road accidents by 20% in a year

The Haryana government has decided to opt for a 15-point strategy to reduce road accidents by 20% in a year which includes fixing of illegal road cuts on highways made by dhaba and petrol pump owners and keeping a watch on illegal liquor vends on roads.

This year till November, as many as 9,951 road accidents occurred in Haryana in which over 4,500 people lost their lives and nearly 8,500 people were injured. The official figures of accidents that happened in the state during the past six years indicate a large reduction in such incidents on state roads. When the state was battling Covid, there was a sharp decline in road accidents (by 16%) in 2020 when compared to 2019 as there was a limited movement of vehicles during the peak of the pandemic. In 2021, too, the number of accidents was relatively low when compared to 2019 and a few other years. Till November this year, there is a minor increase in the number of accidents when compared to 2021, but it’s still low if the figures of previous years are compared with 2022.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Wednesday chaired the meeting of State Road Safety Council in which he said the transport department should improve the achievements made by the state in this regard.

In the meeting, Haryana transport department principal secretary Navdeep Singh Virk said that the Union Transport Ministry’s Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) project has been started for all the states and it has been implemented in Haryana as well. Here, the transport department has been made the nodal authority for this project. The project is meant to collect data and analyse the reasons for the accidents. It’s also used to analyse accident-prone spots and to formulate strategies to prevent accidents from taking place at these spots.

Apart from the transport department, the nodal officers of police, health, NHAI, PWD, HSIDC and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran will also work on the road safety project at the state and district-level.

While reviewing the action taken report regarding the previous meetings of the Road Safety Council, Navdeep Virk shared the 15-point strategy to reduce the road accidents.

Some of them are:

1. Fix road accident-prone points, speed breakers/rumble strips, sign-boards, road markings, cat eyes, delineators and black spots by March 31, 2023.

2. Install reflectors and reflective tapes on vehicles like markings on roads, tractor trolleys; stray animals

3. NHAI to conduct safety audit on NH-1 (44) Ambala to Sonipat route

4. Road Safety Associates being appointed on contract basis.

5. Every road construction department/agency should conduct an internal audit of its roads/highways and submit the report to the lead agency.

6. For making illegal road cuts, police cases should be registered

7. Excise department will inspect illegal liquor vends on roads and highways.

8. 213 black spots identified

9. 175 meetings of the district road safety committees held

10. Directions issued to link NHAI’s toll free number 1033 and police’s toll free number 1073 with helpline number 112.