‘Either police personnel or general public are at fault’: Chairman of Institute of Development and Communication

The continuing thrashing incidents of police personnel in tricity have attracted mixed reactions from the general public, serving and retired police officers.

The chairman of Institute for Development and Communication, Prof Parmod Kumar, said, “Such incidents happen when a member of law enforcement agency violates the rights of general public. Police personnel are for protecting the rights of general public. It is true that there are incidents when police personnel were targeted for performing their duties but it cannot be in all the incidents. Either police personnel or the general public are at fault. We cannot claim a police person a victim in every incident.”

The thrashing of a SPO of Panchkula police came to light a day after the incident of misbehaviour with a sub-inspector of Chandigarh traffic police, who was also shown at fault in a video clip while kicking and punching a civilian in Sector 34 on Friday.

DCP, Panchkula, Kamaldeep Goel, said, “Everybody has right to act and speak against the crime. But no one should cross the law. Our law authorises a common man to arrest a criminal, who is escaping after committing the crime, but law does not allow anybody to take the law in their hands. In Panchkula incident, the police personnel could be handed over to the cops on the spot but people took the law in their hands, which is not correct. If the man had been handed over to us, we would had taken strict action against him.”

Rakesh Chopra, an office-bearer of Senior Citizen Association, Chandigarh, said, “I personally believe there is no fear of police among the general public. Either social media is responsible or the television programmes which show different methods of committing crimes every day. So much interaction of police with the general public can also be a reason behind these incidents.”

As per official figures, 163 incidents of attack on khaki were reported in Chandigarh in the last five years. In Panchkula, five incidents were reported when police personnel were attacked in the last one-and-a-half years.

Ex-DGP, Haryana Police, M S Malik, said, “We cannot blame community policing and too much interaction between the general public and police personnel for these incidents. It varies from individual to individual and from incident to incident. But I personally believe police personnel are in a miserable situation. Politicians prefer to listen to the public, not to a cop. And the police department always remains under pressure from general public and politicians.”