Haryana: Chaduni to lead 500-car convoy from Gurdaspur to Delhi border

Two days after he announced his ‘Mission Punjab’ while hinting that farmer unions should take part in the forthcoming state polls, Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that he will be leading a jatha of 500 cars from Gurdaspur to Delhi’s Singhu border on Sunday.

Chaduni said: “Two to three units jointly will be going to Singhu and they have just called me to lead the convoy.”

The convoy will halt at various places in Punjab, including Ludhiana. Pagri Sambhal Jatta and few more groups are part of the march.

Tarun Bawa Jain, president of Ludhiana’s Bahadurke Dyeing Association, said, “We are with farmers and we want their issues to be resolved soon. Sunday, when convoy of Gurnam Singh Chaduni from Gurdaspur will reach Jalandhar bypass, our union along with various other industrial associations will be welcoming them to extend our support.”

He added, “Farmers have been sitting at the borders since November last year and are protesting against farm laws since June, 2020. We don’t know who is wrong or who is right, but we want the government to listen to them and this stalemate should be ended soon…We have been supporting them since the beginning as we even had sent them woollens and whatever was required in winters. If a farmer is prosperous, industry can also flourish and hence the government should not linger on this issue any more.”

Ajit Lakra, from Ludhiana Knitters Association, said, “Already the industry is upset due to power cuts being imposed by Punjab government. Farmers too are protesting over limited power supply to tubewells. In short, governments — state as well as Centre — need to listen to the woes of masses.”

Meanwhile, Chaduni, while talking about his opinion on Mission Punjab, said, “These are purely my personal views and not related to SKM. I feel that our motive is to root out BJP as they brought farm bills, but are the other parties listening to us? Hence when everyone is exploiting us and farmers have 65% of the vote bank, then why not be the change which we are looking for? So, I had expressed my views on these lines and I still stand by my views. However, we have not planned to contest any polls, it was an opinion so that farmers can do self-introspection as to how they can bring a change in the system.”

BKU Haryana has already formed its Punjab unit, which will be expanded soon, he said.