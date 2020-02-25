Haryana: Cases of ‘cruelty against women’ up 17.27% in 2019

Home Minister Aznil Vij Home Minister Aznil Vij

Crimes against women in Haryana witnessed a sharp increase in the last one year. The figures of heinous crime cases registered in the state in 2017, 2018 and 2019, shared by the government Monday, revealed that cases of cruelty against women witnessed the maximum increase of 17.27 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

The figures were given in reply to the question raised by Congress MLA from Rohtak, Bharat Bhushan Batra. The government’s reply revealed that against 4,151 cases of cruelty against women registered across Haryana in 2018, there were 4,868 cases registered in 2019, which showed an increase of 717 cases in one year.

Similarly, the government’s reply mentioned that there was an increase of 10.71 per cent cases of dowry death in 2019 as compared to 2018, while there was an increase of 13.04 per cent in cases of rape in 2019 as compared to 2018. While there were 1534 cases of rape registered in 2018, there were 1734 cases of rape registered in the year 2019.

The government figures, however, recorded a decline of 9.63 per cent in cases of “eve-teasing”and a decline of 14.70 per cent in cases of abduction in the year 2019.

As far as other heinous crimes are concerned, the government figures revealed a decline of 20.10 per cent in cases of dacoity, a decline of 8.72 per cent in cases of attempt to murder, a decline of 4.45 per cent in cases of theft, and a decline of 10.69 per cent in cases pertaining to public violence.

On the other hand, an increase of 2.54 in cases of murder and an increase of 4.62 in cases of robbery were witnessed in the year 2019 as compared to 2018.

The opposition has often targeted the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government over the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government.

He claimed that criminals are roaming without fear in the state, while citizens are living in fear. He also alleged that there is no rule of law in Haryana.

“Every 24 hours, there are four rapes, three murders, 10 abductions and five children are sexually exploited in Haryana,” Surjewala said in a tweet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.