Haryana cases nearly double in 24 hrs; positivity rate 5.8 per cent

The Covid-19 daily positivity rate climbed up to 5.8 per cent, Wednesday as the state reported 2,176 new cases, nearly double of 1,132 reported on Tuesday, of Covid-19 infections including 35 cases of Omicron variant.

Till Wednesday evening, there were 106 total cases of Omicron variant out of which 72 patients were discharged while 34 were active cases.

The total number of active Covid-19 patients in the state reached 6,036 that included 3,638 patients under home isolation.

Out of the fresh 2,176 cases of Covid-19 infections, 1,178 were reported in Gurgaon, 259 in Faridabad, 171 in Panchkula, 131 in Sonipat, and 128 in Ambala.

On January 5, over 2.38 lakh first doses and over 1.15 lakh second doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered to the eligible beneficiaries across the State.

From today, Haryana government also announced to launch a massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign for teenager between 15-18 years old.

“We aim to cover a majority of this eligible population of 15-18 years old in the next one week and hope that we can vaccinate a large number of 15.40 lakh such teenagers before January 10, the day when we begin administering precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccines to our frontline workers, healthcare workers, and people above 60 year old with comorbidities”, a senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express.