Haryana cancels leave of policemen in 3 districts ahead of Dera chief verdict

Keeping in view the expected verdict in a murder case pending against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on January 11, the Haryana Police have cancelled the leaves of policemen in three districts.

Advertising

DGP B S Sandhu told The Indian Express that the leaves of policemen have been cancelled in three districts, Rohtak, Panchkula and Sirsa. The decision has been taken keeping in view the possible appearance of the Dera chief before a Special CBI Court in Panchkula on January 11.

Major violence had taken place in Panchkula and Sirsa in August 2017 when the Dera chief was convicted in a rape case. Despite the court awarding 20 years imprisonment, Gurmeet Ram Rahim is still heading the Sirsa situated Dera Sacha Sauda.

Panchkula’s CBI court had recently asked the authorities to produce him before the court on January 11 in connection with murder of a Sirsa journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati. The Dera chief is currently lodged in Sunaria jail of Rohtak district. Sandhu said that they have urged the court to allow the police to produce the accused before the court through video conferencing. “The application is likely to be heard on Monday. After that we will take next course of action. Meantime, we have started strengthening the security arrangements in Panchkula, Rohtak and Panchkula by installing nakas,” said Sandhu.