Haryana launches campaign on hoisting tricolour at every house from August 11-17

The Haryana government has launched a campaign to ensure that each house in Haryana should have the national flag hoisted from August 11-17. The state government said that this is in sync with the Union government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated across the country to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday held a meeting with the administrative secretaries of the departments concerned, deputy commissioners, and registrar of universities through video conferencing and gave necessary directions to them.

“This is a national festival and all the citizens of the country are fortunate that they are getting the auspicious opportunity to hoist the tricolour at their homes. The tricolour is the pride of every Indian, with this spirit, the people of Haryana will make Haryana number one in the country by hoisting the tricolour under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in honour of the country,” Kaushal said.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to hold meetings with all political parties, public representatives, Zila Parishads etc. to ensure public participation in this campaign.

“Also, we will ensure supply of tricolour flags in every district. Apart from this, the tricolour flag should be hoisted in the government buildings where the tricolour flag is not yet hoisted. This important campaign has been started to promote patriotism and to salute our passion for the country. Therefore, all government officials and employees must also hoist the tricolour at their homes, institutions and establishments,” Kaushal added.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Agrawal laid the outline of the campaign.

“Development and Panchayats Department has been made the nodal department for the availability and distribution of the tricolour flags for rural areas. Tricolour flags will be made available at post offices, Panchayat Ghars, common service centres, anganwadi centres etc. The help of self-help groups will be taken in making the flags. Similarly, the urban local bodies department will be responsible for the availability and distribution of the flags in urban areas,” he said.

While information about the campaign will be given through pamphlets, banners etc. for public awareness at primary health centres and sub-centres in rural and urban areas, availability of national flags at fair price shops will also be ensured.

“Special meetings would also be organised in schools and colleges to involve students in this campaign. Apart from this, a special tricolour flag march will be organized by the police, in which the participation of citizens will be ensured. Haryana Transport buses will be painted with the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’. Wall painting will be done in public places,” Dr Agrawal added.