Haryana: Huge cache of illegal arms seized, 2 held

The Haryana Police have confiscated 35 country-made pistols, six desi katta along with 11 magazines from the possession of two people in Palwal district.

The accused, identified as Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh, have been arrested. Notably, both are from Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

The police spokesperson said the accused told them during interrogation that they procured illegal weapons from Barwani and supplied them to miscreants in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi.

Giving details of the operation, the spokesperson said a police patrol team in Hodal received an input that two men would pass through the area with a large cache of illegal weapons. The police, therefore, set up a naka (check post) to carry out checks on vehicles. The two men carrying illegal arms were nabbed after they tried to flee upon seeing the naka.

A case has been registered against them and a probe is underway.

The police in Palwal have seized 168 illegal weapons and arrested 113 people so far this year.