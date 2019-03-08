Haryana: Cabinet to meet today, speculation of Assembly’s dissolution rife

Another meeting of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Cabinet called on Friday — within three days of the last one — has fuelled talks regarding the dissolution of the state Assembly. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues, however, have repeatedly claimed that the Vidhan Sabha polls will be held on time in October 2019.

On March 5, the Cabinet had cleared many agendas, including excise policy for the state.

Whether the Assembly will be dissolved on Friday — this was the question abuzz in the state Civil Secretariat Thursday. “From what I heard, there is a very high probability of early Assembly polls,” said a senior official.

However, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala said these are just speculations. “There is not even one per cent chance of dissolving the Assembly on Friday.”

Media Adviser to the CM, Rajiv Jain, too denied any plan of dissolving the Assembly. “Some agendas could not be taken up during the previous meeting of the Cabinet, which has prompted another meeting,” said Jain.

During the recent Budget Session of the state Assembly, Chief Minister had claimed that another session of the Vidhan Sabha would be held August during the current regime.

However, a section of BJP leaders believe that there is no harm in talks of early polls of Assembly, adding that “such exercise just shows our level of confidence”.

The section, which favours simultaneous polls of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, believes that “if Assembly polls are held along with the parliamentary elections, the state BJP may have additional advantage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership”. They also believe that “the results of Jind bypoll and civic body elections may also prove an advantage to the party”.

However, another faction in the party believe that “it would be more comfortable for the BJP if Assembly polls are held once it returns to power at Centre”.