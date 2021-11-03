Haryana Cabinet: Policy for govt land rates, fresh scheme for EDC charges, assessment norms for govt offices approved

THE HARYANA Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday, approved work assessment norms for government offices, a policy for government land rates and a revised ‘Samadhan Se Vikas’ scheme to enable recovery of long pending EDC (external development charges) dues.

The Cabinet has approved a policy for fixation of market rate of land in the state for all the departments of the government, boards, corporations, panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. A standing committee comprising of divisional commissioner, district revenue officer, one departmental officer and others shall be formed for the purpose. However, the final market value determined shall not be less than the collector rates fixed under the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, for the registration of sale deeds in the area, where the land is situated.

Revised scheme for recovery of EDC charges

‘Samadhan Se Vikas’ scheme was formulated to enable recovery of long pending EDC dues and was approved by the Cabinet in July 2020. An amount of Rs 1,130.13 crore has been recovered under this policy till September 30, 2021. As of now approximately Rs 14,932.87 crore EDC outstanding with the coloniser/developers. Out of these outstanding dues, Rs 7,965.17 crore is principal amount whereas Rs 1,606.43 crore is interest amount and Rs 5,361.27 crore is penal interest amount. In these circumstances, the scheme was not extended after September 30, 2021.

Earlier, in July 2020, the Cabinet had decided to introduce the ‘Samadhan se Vikas’, a one-time settlement scheme. It was modeled on the central scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas-2020’. The scheme was applicable in respect of full amount outstanding on account of the EDC as well as interest and penal interest. As per the previous scheme, in case a coloniser had deposited 100 per cent of the outstanding principal amount against EDC as well as 25 per cent of the accumulated interest and penal interest within six months from the date of notification of 2020 scheme, the balance 75 per cent of the accumulated interest and penal interest would have been waived.

Haryana Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council Rules

The Cabinet has given approval to the Haryana Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council Rules, 2021. The central government had enacted the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act (MSMED). However, during the hearing of delayed payment cases, Micro and Small Enterprises have informed about the difficulties being faced by them in realisation of the awards/decree passed by the

Micro & Small Enterprises Facilitation Council as execution of the same through the civil courts is a time-consuming process, therefore, defeats the purpose of the Facilitation Council. To avoid the time-consuming process, the Micro and Small Enterprises raised the demands for easy and speedy mode of recovery.

Accordingly, draft rules ‘Haryana Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council Rules, 2021’ have been formulated to include the provision of recovery of award amount as an arrear of land revenue. The composition of the council has also been changed by adding an officer from the administration of justice department, Haryana in place of the general manager, Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation, Panchkula, to tackle the legal complications/issues arising during the hearing of the cases.

Also Read | Haryana bans sale and use of firecrackers in 14 NCR districts, Gurgaon on list

‘1-Time Settlement Scheme’ for mining

The Cabinet approved the ‘One Time Settlement Scheme’ of the state to resolve issues pertaining to the mining sector in the state under the ‘Vivado Ka Samadhan’ scheme of the state. For undertaking mining, number of clearances approvals are required from other agencies/departments/authorities.

“As a large number of roadblocks in mining sector were found”, the state has decided to amend some of the related rules of the Haryana Minor Mineral Concession, Stocking and Transportation of minerals, and prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2012.

Affordable Housing Policy

The Cabinet has approved an amendment in the Affordable Housing Policy-2013. NAREDCO, a Real Estate Industry Council, has been pressing for a Rs 350-500 per sq. ft. increase in the rates for allotment of flats in hyper, high, medium and low zones. These rates were approved in 2013 i.e. more than eight years back and since then, the allotment rates have not been revised. Therefore, in order to re-orient the allotment to adjust atleast partially towards the ground realities, the cabinet approved to revise the allotment rates by only Rs 200 per sq. ft. of the dwelling units under Affordable Housing Policy.

Enterprises promotion policy

The Cabinet approved a proposal for amendments in the policy dated October 1, 2015, regarding grant of licences for development of industrial colony in industrial/agriculture zone in view of Enterprises Promotion Policy, 2015.