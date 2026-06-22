Haryana changes transfer rules: Age weightage slashed, spouse benefits doubled

The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and approved the revised policies.(Credits: X/ CMO Haryana)

In a significant overhaul of the state’s transfer framework, the Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the Model Online Transfer Policy (MOTP), 2026, and the Teachers Transfer Policy (TTP), 2026, introducing major changes in employee ranking criteria, expanding welfare provisions and strengthening safeguards for government employees and teachers.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the revised policies with the stated objective of ensuring optimal utilisation of human resources, promoting employee satisfaction, improving administrative efficiency and strengthening public service delivery.

According to officials, the revised policies have been formulated after taking into account observations made by the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as feedback received from various stakeholders. The High Court had expressed concerns regarding certain aspects of the previous transfer framework, including the weightage assigned to age and the relatively low merit points available under the couple-case category.