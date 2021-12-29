Haryana Cabinet expansion: Kamal Gupta gets Urban Local Bodies, Housing; Devender Babli Development and Panchayats

According to a notification, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kamal Gupta got Urban Local Bodies and Housing portfolios and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Devender Babli got Development and Panchayats, and Archaeology and Museums.

The two newly inducted ministers in Haryana Cabinet — Kamal Gupta and Devender Singh Babli — have been allocated portfolios. According to a notification, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kamal Gupta got Urban Local Bodies and Housing portfolios and Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) Devender Babli got Development and Panchayats, and Archaeology and Museums.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had previously held the Housing portfolio while Anil Vij had the Urban Local Bodies one. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had held the Development and Panchayats portfolio while the Archaeology and Museums portfolio was under Minister of State Anoop Dhanak.

Meanwhile, in the reshuffle, Dhanak got a few additional departments; Labour and Employment (independent charge); Revenue and Disaster Management; Industries and Commerce; Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (all attached with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala) Kamal Gupta, the BJP’s MLA from Hisar, and Devender Babli, the JJP’s MLA from Tohana, were inducted as Cabinet ministers into the council of ministers on Tuesday.

Currently, Haryana’s council of ministers have 14 members, including eight Cabinet ministers and six ministers of state.