Haryana cabinet expansion: One each from BJP, JJP inducted; portfolios yet to be distributed

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana council of ministers added two more ministers, one each from BJP and JJP, the coalition partners in the state, Tuesday. The cabinet now has 14 ministers, the maximum it can have in the 90-member House.

Among those who were sworn in Tuesday at 4 pm at the Raj Bhavan were JJP’s Devender Babli, an MLA from Tohana and BJP’s Dr Kamal Gupta, an MLA from Hisar. Both Babli and Gupta are yet to be allotted portfolios.

डॉ. कमल गुप्ता जी व श्री देवेंद्र बबली जी द्वारा हरियाणा मंत्रिपरिषद में मंत्री के रूप में पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ लेने पर उन्हें हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।

आप पारदर्शिता व ईमानदारी के साथ प्रदेश वासियों के हित के लिए निरंतर कार्य करेंगे, ऐसा मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है। pic.twitter.com/f0c8AsaKPa — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 28, 2021

Babli is considered a follower of Dushyant Chautala and had secured victory in his maiden election on a JJP ticket in the 2019 Assembly polls. He secured over 1,00,621 votes and defeated BJP’s state party chief Subhash Barala by a margin of over 52,302 votes. The winning margin was the second highest scored by any candidate in the state.

Meanwhile, Gupta holds a degree of Master of Surgery from Medical College, Rohtak. He was elected from the Hisar assembly constituency in 2019.

Before Tuesday’s expansion, the strength of the cabinet was 12 ministers, including six ministers of cabinet rank and four Ministers of State.

The cabinet expansion came after more than two years since the formation of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. After the 2019 Assembly polls, BJP failed to get the majority mark of 46 members in the House and had to enter into a post-poll alliance with JJP.

More than two weeks after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Khattar had first expanded his council of ministers in November that year and 10 members were inducted into the cabinet.

Dushyant Chautala had taken oath before the expansion. However, after the cabinet expansion, another JJP MLA, Anoop Dhanak, was inducted as a Minister of State.

