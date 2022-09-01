Haryana Cabinet accepts backward class panel report, paves way for quota to BC (A)

Paving way for reservation to the Backward Classes (A) in the Panchayat Raj institutions, the Haryana Cabinet Wednesday accepted the report of the State Backward Classes Commission in this regard. This comes at a time when panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in Haryana shortly.

“Backward Classes (A) will get reservation in the Panchayati Raj Institutions,” said an official statement after a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The report by the commission was submitted to Chief Minister Khattar on Tuesday. The commission, headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Darshan Singh, had conducted the dedicated empirical enquiry for assessment of the political backwardness of the Backward Classes of citizens.

“In the assessment, the commission found that the Backward Classes of Citizens, Block-A (BC-A) are not adequately represented in the political setup, so they require political reservation in the panchayati raj institutions,” said the statement.

Notably, in the state, as many as 78 groups fall in the backward caste category, with over 70 of them falling in the Block-A or BC (A), a sub-category of the BC.

According to the recommendation of the commission for reservation in gram panchayats, seats of panch in every gram panchayat shall be reserved for the BC (A), in the same proportion of the total seats as one-half of the percentage of population of BC (A) to the total population in that Gram Sabha area. In case the decimal value is 0.5 or more, it shall be rounded off to the next higher integer, it said.

Every gram panchayat shall have at least one panch belonging to the BC (A) if its population is two per cent or more of the total population of the Gram Sabha area. Eight per cent of the total number of offices of sarpanch in a block and rounded off to the next higher integer in case the decimal value is 0.5 or more shall be reserved for BC (A), said the statement.

In order to clarify the interpretation of the recommendations, the following examples have been cited by the commission, it said.

“Say, for example, in village A the population of the Backward Class Block A is 25 per cent of the total population of the Gram Sabha then 12.5 per cent seats shall be reserved for Backward Class Block (A) citizens, subject to the other conditions mentioned. Where in a given village the population of the scheduled castes is 50 per cent or more, the BC (A) will not get any reservation irrespective of the percentage of its population,” it said.

Likewise, recommendations for reservation have also been mentioned for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.

Haryana Airports Development Corporation Ltd incorporated

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the incorporation of the Haryana Airports Development Corporation Limited to ensure smooth execution of various development works related to airports in the state.

The state airport development corporation will also carry out works related to the Integrated Manufacturing Clusters under the central government’s Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor project.

The key objectives of the corporation include the implementation of airport projects/joint-ventures of the state government, establishing and operating an integrated aviation hub at Hisar and other airfields of Haryana. Besides, the corporation will assist to operate, maintain, develop, design, construct, upgrade and manage the airports.

Further, the corporation will assist in acquiring land for renovation and expansion of airports, runways, taxiways, aprons, passenger terminals and cargo amenities.