Haryana Cabinet approves rules to regulate private coaching institutes

These regulations are part of the Haryana Private Coaching Institutes (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, aimed at providing a structured regulatory framework for the registration and functioning of private coaching institutes in the state. (File)

The coaching institutes in Haryana will now have to disclose details of their courses, fee structure, batch sizes and teaching faculty, besides meeting prescribed infrastructure and safety standards. Registration of such institutes will be mandatory, valid for three years, and renewable.

These regulations are part of the Haryana Private Coaching Institutes (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, aimed at providing a structured regulatory framework for the registration and functioning of private coaching institutes in the state.

The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the framing of the rules under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Act, 2024. The law provides for the registration and regulation of institutes offering coaching for higher studies, jobs, professional courses and competitive examinations. The Act is in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India in January 2024.