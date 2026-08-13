Haryana Cabinet approves rules to regulate private coaching institutes

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The coaching institutes in Haryana will now have to disclose details of their courses, fee structure, batch sizes and teaching faculty, besides meeting prescribed infrastructure and safety standards. Registration of such institutes will be mandatory, valid for three years, and renewable.
These regulations are part of the Haryana Private Coaching Institutes (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, aimed at providing a structured regulatory framework for the registration and functioning of private coaching institutes in the state.
The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the framing of the rules under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Act, 2024. The law provides for the registration and regulation of institutes offering coaching for higher studies, jobs, professional courses and competitive examinations. The Act is in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India in January 2024.
Under the approved framework, every existing private coaching institute, as well as any institute seeking to establish a new coaching centre, will have to apply for registration through a designated portal. A registration fee of Rs 10,000, payable electronically, has been prescribed. The concerned authority will scrutinise applications within 30 days and, if an application is found complete in all respects, issue a registration certificate valid for three years.
For renewal, an institute will have to apply at least one month before the expiry of its registration certificate and pay a fee of Rs 5,000. The renewal certificate will be issued within the prescribed timeframe after scrutiny of the application and removal of any deficiencies, where applicable.
The rules seek to bring greater transparency and accountability to the functioning of coaching institutes. Registered institutes will be required to maintain prescribed records, upload requisite information on their official websites and furnish the information annually to the concerned authority.
As part of the registration process, institutes will have to provide comprehensive details of their courses and curriculum, duration and fee structure, number and capacity of classrooms, maximum students per batch, and the qualifications and biodata of teaching, counselling and non-teaching staff. They will also have to furnish details of the coaching area in relation to the number of students.
The framework also lays down requirements relating to basic student facilities, including furniture, adequate lighting, potable drinking water, separate toilets for male and female students and fire-safety measures. Institutes will also have to provide details of medical assistance or first-aid, parking, library or reading room, Wi-Fi, smart boards, computer laboratory, hostel and canteen facilities, wherever applicable.
Institutes will further be required to submit details of their buildings, including whether the premises are owned, leased or rented, along with fire-safety and structural-stability certificates and information on whether the building is barrier-free for specially-abled students. They will also have to furnish details regarding verification of the character and antecedents of their staff members.
The rules stipulate that coaching classes for students enrolled in schools or other institutions cannot be conducted during their regular studying or working hours.
The regulatory framework is aimed at ensuring that private coaching institutes operate in a transparent, accountable and student-friendly manner, while providing the government with a mechanism to monitor their functioning and ensure compliance with the law.
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