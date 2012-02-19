Haryana Cabinet approves renewal of block guarantee

Haryana Cabinet has approved the Cooperation Department’s proposal for the Renewal of Block Guarantee for Rs. 3500 crore for Debentures/Loan raised by the Haryana State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Limited for the period April 1,2012 to March 31,2017. The Cabinet also gave ex-post-facto approval to to raise a loan of Rs 300 crore from HUDCO for Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

