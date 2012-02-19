Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Haryana Cabinet approves renewal of block guarantee

Haryana Cabinet has approved the Cooperation Department's proposal for the Renewal of Block Guarantee for Rs. 3500 crore.

Written by Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: February 19, 2012 3:37:58 am
Haryana Cabinet has approved the Cooperation Department’s proposal for the Renewal of Block Guarantee for Rs. 3500 crore for Debentures/Loan raised by the Haryana State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Limited for the period April 1,2012 to March 31,2017. The Cabinet also gave ex-post-facto approval to to raise a loan of Rs 300 crore from HUDCO for Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

