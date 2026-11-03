In new Haryana land pooling policy, landowners’ share fixed at 50%

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Land Pooling Policy-2026, under which landowners will receive 50 per cent of the total saleable area as developed plots, while the remaining 50 per cent will be retained by the development agency.
The policy, approved by the Council of Ministers at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, replaces the Land Pooling Policy-2022, which linked the landowners’ share to the market value of the land.
The decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for urban expansion and the development of new residential colonies around cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula. The new policy also provides for annual interim financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per acre for four years and reduces the project completion deadline from five years to four years.
According to an official statement, commercial sites will be allotted to landowners as part of their 50 per cent share, in accordance with their prescribed entitlement. The remaining portion of their share will comprise residential, industrial or institutional plots, depending on the nature of the project.
The financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per acre annually will be proportionate to the land contributed and payable for four years from the date of registration of the sale deed. If the amount is not transferred within 15 days of registration, the landowner will be entitled to simple interest at 9 per cent per annum for the period of delay.
The project completion period has been reduced from five years to four years. The development agency will have to complete infrastructure facilities within four years of the final approval of the project, failing which the land will revert to the landowners.
The policy fixes minimum plot sizes at 100 square metres for residential use, 250 square metres for industrial use and 500 square metres for institutional use. The size of the plots allotted will be proportionate to the area of land contributed.
Landowners contributing more than 2,000 square metres will also be eligible for commercial plots in the form of kiosks or booths, wherever applicable. Those contributing less than 999 square metres will receive monetary compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, or the reserve price of the plot, whichever is higher.
Landowners holding Land Entitlement Certificates will be allowed to pool their certificates and jointly apply for larger developed plots. The period within which the development agency can buy back allotted plots has also been extended from one year to three years.
The policy also fixes the remuneration of land aggregators at 0.5 per cent of the collector rate for agricultural land in the concerned revenue estate. The payment will be borne by the development agency and made after completion of the project’s sale deed process.
Land pooling through the e-Bhoomi portal has been excluded from the new policy.