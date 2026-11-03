In new Haryana land pooling policy, landowners’ share fixed at 50%

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Land Pooling Policy-2026, under which landowners will receive 50 per cent of the total saleable area as developed plots, while the remaining 50 per cent will be retained by the development agency.

The policy, approved by the Council of Ministers at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, replaces the Land Pooling Policy-2022, which linked the landowners’ share to the market value of the land.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for urban expansion and the development of new residential colonies around cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula. The new policy also provides for annual interim financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per acre for four years and reduces the project completion deadline from five years to four years.