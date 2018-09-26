Haryana cabinet approves five new cities in NCR

The KMP Highway (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The KMP Highway (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The Haryana Cabinet has accorded approval to the Panchgram Development Bill, 2018, for developing five new cities over an area of 50,000 hectares on each side of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway. Panchgram Development Authority will be constituted as the apex body for policy making, development and regulation of the Panchgram Region.

While the entire vacant area between the KMP expressway and Delhi has been included in the area of proposed cities, the area on the outer side varies depending on the development potential.

According to the government, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation(HSIIDC) has initiated the process for hiring a world-class consultancy firm through a global tender for undertaking the master plan.

The Chief Minister will be the Chairperson of the Authority.

Pension for acid victims

The Cabinet also approved “Financial Assistance to Women and Girl Acid Attack Victims Scheme” under which a monthly pension to a woman or girl acid attack victim will be provided to allow her a continuous source of income throughout her life.

Under the scheme, any woman or girl victim facing acid attack on or after May 2, 2011 will be eligible for the benefits of the scheme.

Toll tax

The Cabinet also approved a proposal regarding the collection of toll on 6-lane Kundli-Manesar section of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway project being executed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). The work on the Kundli-Manesar section is likely to be completed by October 31, 2018, and the toll on this section is to be levied immediately after actual completion of the work. The toll plazas include on at village Abbaspur and village Pipli in Sonipat district, at village Mandhoti and village Badli in district Jhajjar and at villages namely Sultanpur, Patli-Hazipur and Mokalwas/Fazliwas in district Gurugram.

