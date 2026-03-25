Haryana Cabinet approves Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat RRTS Corridor

The Cabinet has designated the Administrative Secretary, Town & Country Planning Department as the nodal officer for the project and authorised him to sign agreements and related documents with NCRTC. (Photo/X@NayabSainiBJP)

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a 136 km Delhi-Panipat-Karnal RRTS corridor — a high-speed, modern public transport system that will connect the urban and semi-urban areas of the state with the National Capital Region (NCR). The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“As per the approved proposal, the estimated project cost is Rs 33,051.15 crore, out of which the Haryana government’s share is Rs 7,472.11 crore,” as per an official statement.

The project proposes 11 stations in Haryana, and the corridor is expected to improve access to employment, trade, education and healthcare, while promoting balanced and sustainable regional development, it said. The corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time, ease road congestion, and contribute to pollution control, it added.