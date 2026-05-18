Haryana clears new rules: No petrol, diesel vehicles for cab aggregators, delivery partners in NCR

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday cleared the rules for grant of aggregator licences making it mandatory for aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in the National Capital Region (NCR) districts, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, to induct only green vehicles. They include CNG, electric vehicles (EVs), battery-operated vehicles (BOV) or those that run on any other cleaner fuel. Also, only CNG or electric 3-wheelers will be allowed to be additionally inducted into existing fleets in the NCR.

The Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the rules under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“Under the amended rules, all vehicles inducted in the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in NCR areas from January 1, 2026 onwards will mandatorily be CNG, EVs, BOVs or based on any other cleaner fuel,” an official spokesperson said.

The decision has been taken to promote clean mobility, curb vehicular pollution and improve air quality in NCR districts of Haryana, he said.

The CAQM had in June last year directed that no new petrol or diesel-powered vehicles will be allowed to be added to the fleets of cab aggregators, delivery companies and e-commerce firms operating in Delhi-NCR from January 1, 2026.

The Cabinet also approved substitution of Rule 86A of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for app-based passenger aggregators and delivery service providers operating in the state.

“The new provisions include mandatory licensing for aggregators and delivery service providers, onboarding norms for drivers and vehicles, passenger safety measures, grievance redressal mechanisms, induction and refresher training programmes, insurance coverage for drivers and passengers, cyber security compliance for apps and regulation of fares,” the spokesperson said. “Aggregators and delivery service providers will be required to ensure minimum insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for passengers, health insurance of at least Rs 5 lakh for drivers and term insurance of minimum Rs 10 lakh for onboarded drivers”.

Story continues below this ad

The rules also mandate installation of vehicle location tracking devices, panic buttons, first-aid kits and fire extinguishers in applicable vehicles. Aggregators will also be required to establish 24×7 control rooms and call centres for passenger assistance and grievance redressal.

“To strengthen transparency and accountability, the rules provide for digital authentication of vehicle and driver details through the VAHAN and SARATHI portals. Aggregators and delivery service providers will also be required to maintain detailed digital records of onboarded drivers and vehicles,” the spokesperson said.

The Cabinet was informed that the registration and licensing process for aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities will be carried out through the designated portal, cleanmobility.haryanatransport.gov.in. The new framework also includes provisions regarding driver welfare, fare sharing, safety standards, inclusion of ‘Divyangjan’-friendly vehicles and gradual transition towards electric mobility.