Haryana buys 80 acres, to start construction of AIIMS in Rewari

The Haryana government has procured 80 acres of land to start work on the construction of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra village of Rewari.

An official said that at least 60 acres of panchayat land was already available for the project. The government needs a total of 210 acres for the project and had started the process of buying the remaining land on July 4.

According to Union Minister of State for Planning and Corporate, Rao Inderjit Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the AIIMS at Rewari making it the 22nd such institute to be inaugurated. Sources said that a request had already been sent to the PMO in this regard. Rewari Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Garg, told The Indian Express that the process to purchase land from the farmers will be complete within a week. In total, nearly 150 acres will be purchased from farmers at the rate of Rs 40 lakh per acre for the project.

Rao Inderjit Singh said, “This AIIMS at Rewari will be a milestone in providing health facilities in Haryana. It will be a 750-bed hospital, with medical college, nursing college, ICU specialist and super specialist, and will have facilities to cater to around 1500 patients in OPDs daily. Apart from this, facilities of private wards, trauma beds and Ayush beds will also be available on the campus. Night shelter, guest house, a 1000 seat auditorium, hostel and residential facilities will also be built on the campus. We hope that with the setting up of this AIIMS, medical education, nursing and health related research research will get a boost in the state.”

After the establishment of an AIIMS in Haryana, people from Rewari, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mewat, Palwal, Faridabad, as well as those from Alwar and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan will benefit, Singh said.

He said that he had put a demand for construction of AIIMS in front of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a public meeting of Bawal Vidhan Sabha a few years ago. The CM accepted the demand and made an announcement confirming the same from the same stage. In 2018, Rao Inderjit Singh had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi too in this regard.

Initially, the institute was planned to be built in Rewari’s Manethi village. However, the government faced hurdles in acquiring land there as most of the area there was found to be part of the forest area of Aravallis. Due to this, the government later had to tweak its plans and shift the AIIMS to Majra village.